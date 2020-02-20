Medical Marijuana Portfolio Company Kannalife Obtains Chinese Patent

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) said Thursday that its portfolio company Kannalife, Inc. (OTC: KLFE) has obtained Chinese Patent CN106456573B for its "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy."

With the new patent, Kannalife's patent portfolio of CBD-like molecules has been enhanced. Kannalife’s intellectual property estate of CBD-like molecules can perform as neuroprotective agents, and have the potential to overturn neuropathic pain caused by chemotherapy treatments, according to the press release.

Furthermore, under the Patent, Kannalife plans to examine the use and potential of its new molecular entities in relation to oxidative stress, chronic pain, and neurodegeneration.

"We're proud of Kannalife's team for the amount of significant progress they've made with KLS-13019 over the past few years," Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc., said in a statement. "As the FDA and other national regulatory bodies call for more cannabis and cannabinoid-related research studies in 2020, this new patent furthers Kannalife as a global research leader in the emerging field of cannabinoid therapeutics. We believe that life sciences funds should take notice here as Kannalife is a leading med-chem company in this space."

Medical Marijuana's stock was trading 1.5% lower at $0.02 per share on Thursday.

