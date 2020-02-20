Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medical Marijuana Portfolio Company Kannalife Obtains Chinese Patent
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2020 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Medical Marijuana Portfolio Company Kannalife Obtains Chinese Patent

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) said Thursday that its portfolio company Kannalife, Inc. (OTC: KLFE) has obtained Chinese Patent CN106456573B for its "Novel Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and their Method of Use for the Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy."

With the new patent, Kannalife's patent portfolio of CBD-like molecules has been enhanced. Kannalife’s intellectual property estate of CBD-like molecules can perform as neuroprotective agents, and have the potential to overturn neuropathic pain caused by chemotherapy treatments, according to the press release.

Furthermore, under the Patent, Kannalife plans to examine the use and potential of its new molecular entities in relation to oxidative stress, chronic pain, and neurodegeneration.

"We're proud of Kannalife's team for the amount of significant progress they've made with KLS-13019 over the past few years," Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc., said in a statement. "As the FDA and other national regulatory bodies call for more cannabis and cannabinoid-related research studies in 2020, this new patent furthers Kannalife as a global research leader in the emerging field of cannabinoid therapeutics. We believe that life sciences funds should take notice here as Kannalife is a leading med-chem company in this space."

Medical Marijuana's stock was trading 1.5% lower at $0.02 per share on Thursday.

Related Links:

The Details Of The Acquisition Of Sapphire Biotech By Medical Marijuana Inc.'s AXIM Biotech

Medical Marijuana Inc. Portfolio Company Kannalife Now Trading On The OTCQB

Posted-In: Cannabis News Legal Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJNA + KLFE)

The Details Of The Acquisition Of Sapphire Biotech By Medical Marijuana Inc.'s AXIM Biotech
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.70
0.1625
+ 2.49%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.78
0.255
+ 1.54%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$336.54
-1.78
- 0.53%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.41
-0.0261
- 0.23%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga