MediPharm Labs Partners With Shoppers Drug Mart

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) said Thursday its subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc. was chosen by Shoppers Drug Mart to provide premium cannabis concentrates products to medical patients across Canada.

MediPharm Labs Inc. will offer these products via Shoppers Drug Mart online platform called Medical Cannabis by Shoppers. MediPharm will use its producing platform, procedures, and scientific information to offer a variety of concentrate-based products, commencing with oils, to expand to gel caps and topicals.

The first formulated oils should reach Shoppers in the first two months of signing the three-year term agreement.

“MediPharm Labs is proud to be partnering with one of Canada’s most trusted names in retail to bring new and innovative pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrate products to Shoppers’ medical consumers across Canada,” MediPharm Labs CEO Pat McCutcheon said in a statement.“With our pharmaceutically trained team, our GMP certified platform and research licence permitting human trials, MediPharm Labs has the ability to develop advanced cannabis products backed by proprietary scientific research that will serve as the foundation for further expansion of future offerings.”

MediPharm Labs closed Wednesday’s market session 3.58% higher at $2.31 per share.

