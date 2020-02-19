Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 19, 2020
Gainers
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares rose 12.94% to close at $0.275
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 11.33% closing at $0.34
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 6.9% closing at $18.28
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares gained 5.85% to close at $10.76
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares increased by 4.63% closing at $6.56
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB: NYSE) shares rose by 3.65% to close at $1.70
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares rose by 3.53% closing at $8.06
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares increased by 2.91% closing at $84.38
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 2.67% to close at $105.16
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained $1.44 to close at $125.95
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares rose by 1.4% closing at $121.84
Losers
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares dropped by 10.09% eventually closing at $0.35
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares tumbled by 9.52% closing at $1.71
- 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares dropped by 6.04% to close at $0.42
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares fell 4.49% closing at $6.02
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 4.03% to close at $1.43
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell by 2.91% to close at $6.02
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares dropped by 0.83% to close at $99.18
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell by 0.58% to close at $21.81
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 0.36% to close at $4.19
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares fell 0.22% closing at $22.55
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets
