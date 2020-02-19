Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 19, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares rose 12.94% to close at $0.275
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 11.33% closing at $0.34
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 6.9% closing at $18.28
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares gained 5.85% to close at $10.76
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares increased by 4.63% closing at $6.56
  • Aurora Cannabis (ACB: NYSE) shares rose by 3.65% to close at $1.70
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares rose by 3.53% closing at $8.06
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares increased by 2.91% closing at $84.38
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 2.67% to close at $105.16
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained $1.44 to close at $125.95
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares rose by 1.4% closing at $121.84

Losers

  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares dropped by 10.09% eventually closing at $0.35
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares tumbled by 9.52% closing at $1.71
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares dropped by 6.04% to close at $0.42
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares fell 4.49% closing at $6.02
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 4.03% to close at $1.43
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell by 2.91% to close at $6.02
  • ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) shares dropped by 0.83% to close at $99.18
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell by 0.58% to close at $21.81
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 0.36% to close at $4.19
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares fell 0.22% closing at $22.55

