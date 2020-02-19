Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Feb. 3-7 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Feb. 2-8. Here are the results:
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Terrapin Harvest Circle, LLC, Grower Class A
- Aqua Farms, LLC, Grower Class C
- Mjbin, LLC, Provisioning Center
- RC Labs, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- Whalen Holdings, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility,
- Zayna Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class A
- Veritas Collective, LLC, Grower Class C, ProcessorProvisioning, Center
- Rocky North, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Greenland Meds, LLC, Grower Class C
- Luna Monster Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A
- DK2COR2SUP, Inc., Grower Class C
- KMG Ventures, LLC, Grower Class C
- Downriver Dominion, Inc., Grower Class A
- AEY Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Buena Vista Real Estate, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Pure Releaf SP Drive, LLC, Provisioning Center
- North Coast Testing Laboratories of Michigan, LLC, Safety Compliance Facility
- PGB Enterprises, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Garden Holdings C, LLC, Grower Class C
- Garden Holdings P, LLC, Processor
- Garden Holdings R, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Cannatel, Inc., Provisioning Center
- Great Lakes Green Leaf Holdings, Grower Class C, Provisioning Center
- Stronach Real Estate Development Corporation, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- G Provisioning, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Cedjo Services, LLC, Provisioning Center
Prequalifications Denied
- Stone Services Michigan, LLC, Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- CS Holding Page Ave, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000206
- MPM-C Marshall, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000028
- MPM-C Marshall, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000029
- MPM-C Marshall, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000030
- MPM-C Marshall, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000031
- Harper Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000371
- JL Durk, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000075
- Great Lakes Northern Lights, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000364
- Green Acres Growers I, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000237
- QPS Michigan Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000367
- Scientific Method Holdings II, Inc., Provisioning Center, PC-000204
- Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc., Grower Class C, GR-C-000351
Amendments
- Herbal Healing of River Rouge, LLC
- Palmate Solutions, LLC
- SKDT, LLC
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Weisberger Ventures II, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- TBJ Sweet Leaf LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Retailer
- Compassionate Advisors, LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- 3200 North LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Designated Consumption Establishment, Marihuana Retailer
- RJB Enterprises LLC, Class A Marihuana Grower, Class C Marihuana Grower, Designated Consumption Establishment, Excess Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Event Organizer, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- HG Lansing, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- Green Skies - Healing Tree LLC, Marihuana Retailer
- Trucenta LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Retailer
- SJSII LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower,
- Cannabis Consulting Group, Marihuana Microbusiness,
- TheCalmic LLC, Marihuana Retailer,
- Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc., Class C Marihuana Grower, Excess Marihuana Grower, Marihuana Processor, Marihuana Retailer
- Redbud Roots Lab II, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower,
- Redbud Roots Lab IV, LLC, Marihuana Processor
- MI Organic Farms, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Arbor Farm I LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower
- Northern High Lights, LLC, Class A Marihuana Grower
- SSSK Corp, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Ancona Controls, Inc, Class A Marihuana Grower
- Metric Enterprises, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
Licensure Approved
- Freddie's LLC, Marihuana Retailer, Freddie's LLC, AU-R-000159
- 3843 EUCLID, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, 3843 EUCLID, LLC, AU-R-000153
- 3843 EUCLID, LLC, Marihuana Processor, 3843 EUCLID, LLC, AU-P-000106
- Capital Transport, LLC, Marihuana Secure Transporter, Capital Transport, LLC, AU-ST-000107
- AIM HIGH MEDS LLC, Marihuana Retailer, AIM HIGH MEDS, AU-R-000174
- DJR Michigan Properties LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower, High Level Health, AU-G-C-000129
- Great Lakes Natural Remedies, Inc, Marihuana Retailer, Great Lakes Natural Remedies Inc, AU-RA-000167
