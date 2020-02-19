Here Comes 'Green Goddess,' Avon's First CBD-Infused Clean Facial Oil

Beauty and personal care company Avon announced Wednesday the launch of its first CBD infused clean facial oil, Green Goddess Facial Oil.

The new product is 99% made of natural components such as CBD, hemp, jojoba seed oils, squalene oil, turmeric and sunflower.

Green Goddess Facial Oil is designed to calm stressed-out skin, the company said, and it's currently being sold for $50 via its website and/or local Avon representatives.

The new product can treat sensitive skin being hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and vegan, noted Avon. It is designed for morning and night use, following the cleansing of the skin.

