Here Comes 'Green Goddess,' Avon's First CBD-Infused Clean Facial Oil
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2020 10:59am   Comments
Beauty and personal care company Avon announced Wednesday the launch of its first CBD infused clean facial oil, Green Goddess Facial Oil.

The new product is 99% made of natural components such as CBD, hemp, jojoba seed oils, squalene oil, turmeric and sunflower.

Green Goddess Facial Oil is designed to calm stressed-out skin, the company said, and it's currently being sold for $50 via its website and/or local Avon representatives.

The new product can treat sensitive skin being hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and vegan, noted Avon. It is designed for morning and night use, following the cleansing of the skin.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

