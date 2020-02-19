Market Overview

First Psychedelics-Centered PR Agency Launches In Toronto
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2020 1:47pm   Comments
The development of a regulated psychedelics market appears more possible everyday.

Several Canadian cannabis industry experts have recognized this and decided to be the first to offer their combined professional public relations services to the sector.

On Tuesday, they announced the launch of what is considered the world’s first PR agency concentrated on cannabis, psychedelics and other emerging regulated markets, Alan Aldous.

The new agency is named in the honor of two famous authors, Aldous Huxley and Alan Watts, both of whom covered psychedelic subjects in their work.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Alan Aldous will provide professional marketing and communication services, such as search engine optimization, public relations support, and the design of corporate social responsibility initiatives, according to a press release. 

The agency said it will try to differentiate itself from the competition by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, offering a quote builder on its website so that interested companies can easily estimate the budget they would need for specific PR services.

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

Will Shroom Dispensaries Become A Thing Anytime Soon?

Posted-In: Alan Aldous Magic Mushrooms Psilocybin psychedelics

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

