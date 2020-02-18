Market Overview

Ken Shamrock Joins C3 Board Of Advisors: 'Idrasil Is A God-Given Medical Pill That Does It All'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
Cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company C3 International said Monday that semi-retired professional wrestler, mixed martial artist and kickboxer Ken Shamrock has joined its Board of Advisors.

Shamrock was known for years under the nickname “World’s Most Dangerous Man” and recognized for being seen in the UFC, WWE and other sport-fighting events

"I have been in the combat fighting world for almost 20 years and have seen people use all kinds of various prescriptions to deal with different pains," Shamrock said in a statement. "In the end, people end up taking additional medications to combat the side-effects of the first prescription. Idrasil is a God-given medical pill that does it all. It's natural, safe and helps minimize the abuse and addiction of opioids."

From Undefeated UFC Champion To Cannabis Entrepreneur: The Frank Shamrock Story

C3 International said Idrasil is the first standardized form of medical cannabis, noting it offers a better alternative to opiates because it can be prescribed in non-addictive measurable dosages. The company claims Idrasil can benefit people suffering from various disorders and illnesses, such as anorexia, autism, AIDS, cancer, chronic pain, migraines, seizures and Tourette’s Syndrome.

C3 International has plans to produce the unique Intellectual Property for Idrasil, which seems to be a significant improvement in the way natural cannabinoids in a tablet are delivered.

Posted-In: Ken Shamrock ufcCannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

