Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cansortium Begins Planned Exit From Colombian Cannabis Market
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
Share:
Cansortium Begins Planned Exit From Colombian Cannabis Market

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTC: CNTMF) said Thursday that it has taken a significant first step to exit from the Colombian cannabis market by recovering 4.12 million of its shares.

The shares had been issued to Cansortium's Colombian partner Vision Science and Technology, S.A.S., according to a press release.

Cansortium will continue to hold 50%  equity in its Colombian operation, Cansortium Colombia S.A.S., which possesses cannabis growing and manufacturing licenses and cultivation assets in the South American country.

Cansortium is headquartered in Miami and operates under the Fluent brand. The company has 18 dispensaries and two cultivation facilities in Florida. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"Cansortium is laser-focused on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by capitalizing on its growth opportunities in Florida, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” Neal Hochberg, chairman of Cansortium's board and special committee, said in a statement. 

The company recently undertook a $4.6-million private placement, restructured about $25 million in near-term obligations and has sales pending of non-core assets in Canada and Puerto Rico, he said.

"Cansortium significantly improved its balance sheet flexibility and increased liquidity while limiting dilution to existing shareholders."

The stock was trading 8.17% higher at 38 cents at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Cansortium Closes $4.6M Placement, Taps Moxie For Florida Expansion

The Week In Cannabis: FDA Sends Warning Letter, DEA Issues Plan For Cultivation, Kevin Durant Joins Board

Posted-In: Colombia FluentCannabis News Global Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNTMF)

Cansortium Closes $4.6M Placement, Taps Moxie For Florida Expansion
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.46
0.2908
+ 4.72%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.33
0.351
+ 3.2%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.26
0.43
+ 2.72%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$336.78
-0.39
- 0.12%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga