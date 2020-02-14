Canopy Growth Rallies On Higher Q3 Net Revenue, Lower Operating Expenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 net revenue of CA$123.8 million ($93.5 million), up 49% year-over-year from CA$83 million.

The company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$92 million versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$74.8 million in the same quarter one year ago.

In the third quarter, the company reached a gross margin of 34%, which Canopy said was impacted by reduced period costs due to greater facility utilization.

Canopy Growth's operating expenses fell by 14% quarter-over-quarter, mainly thanks to a CA$20-million reduction in G&A costs and over CA$31 million less stock-base compensation compared to the second quarter.

During the quarter, Canopy said it had a dominant market share in retail, with a projected 22% of the Canadian adult-use market; named David Klein as CEO; and concluded the first shipments of cannabis edibles and JUJU Power 510 batteries.

"We delivered significant gross improvement in the third quarter driven by stronger revenues and higher capacity utilization,“ Mike Lee, Canopy's executive vice president and CFO, said in a statement.

“Actions taken earlier this year are expected to meaningfully reduce stock-based compensation in FY21, and we have started to implement tighter cost controls across the organization. We plan to take further steps to reduce our costs and right-size our business to ensure that we can generate a healthy margin profile and cash generation in the coming years.”

Canopy shares were trading 20.18% higher at $23.46 at the time of publication Friday morning.

Photo courtesy of Canopy Growth.