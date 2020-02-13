UK's Food Standards Agency Issues Deadline For CBD Companies

The Food Standards Agency, the U.K.’s regulatory body for food products, has set March 31 as the deadline for CBD companies to provide more information about their products and chemical compositions.

CBD products are currently sold in the U.K. under light regulation. CBD can be sold without the need for a sales license, and only food products containing CBD must apply for a novel foods license.

“Novel foods” are those that do not have a documented “history of consumption” within the European Union before 1997.

A Warning For CBD Companies

In a press release issued Thursday, the agency warned CBD companies that they need to submit valid novel food authorization applications if they want to remain in the market.

“CBD products are widely available on the high street but are not properly authorised. The CBD industry must provide more information about the safety and contents of these products to the regulator before 31 March 2021, or the products will be taken off the shelves,” said Emily Miles, chief executive of the FSA.

The measure comes after a new warning by the Committee on Toxicity of Chemicals in Food, Consumer Products and the Environment, an advisory body to the FSA. The Committee recently found evidence of potential adverse effects to CBD consumption.

“We don’t know enough to be sure about such a risk but I am pleased with the sensible and pragmatic approach the FSA is taking,” said Professor Alan Boobis, chair of the Committee on Toxicity.

Special concerns were placed on CBD consumption from pregnant or breast-feeding women and people on medication.

For this reason, the FSA also advised people from these groups to avoid CBD products until new evidence has been gathered.

Photo by Susan Yin via Unsplash.