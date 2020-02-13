B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb: From Alter Ego To Business Emblem

By Melanie Erbar.

“Hello my name is Dr. Greenthumb, I’d like to tell you just where I’m from,” might be one of Cypress Hill’s most famed lyrics, written by the hand of lead rapper B-Real.

The song, released in late 1998, took the hip hop charts by storm. But more importantly, the lyrical protagonist - Dr. Greenthumb - became an emblem for cannabis lovers across the U.S. and the rest of the world.

As the rapper’s cooky alter ego, he plays the role of a scientist who specializes in weed cultivation, giving tips and tricks for fans to follow -- not unlike the real rapper, who is known for his outspoken activism and promotion of canna-culture across the world.

The Birth Of The Dr. Greenthumb Brand

Fast forward 20 years and Dr.Greenthumb is now the name of B-Real’s cannabusiness, which has been rapidly growing since the 2018 opening of its flagship dispensary in Sylmar.

What started as one location, offering a selection of weed strains and products like a Greenthumb granola bar, has expanded significantly in the California market throughout 2019. Now, the Dr.Greenthumb brand is a dispensary chain, including stores in Sacramento, Eureka, San Francisco and most recently, Los Angeles. They also partnered with Driven Deliveries, a strategic e-commerce and delivery solutions company, in order to expand their online shop and customer base outside of California.

While earnings might be at the forefront of some businesses in the cannabis industry, B-Real’s true motivation for creating the Greenhouse brand is much more integral.

In a recent interview, he told Sara Brittany Somerset: “we hope to demonstrate that the convergence of community-oriented businesses, commerce, ethics, and profitable enterprises can shape the communities of tomorrow with an eye towards social equity and economic development. As an integral part of the business community, we anticipate providing jobs and revenue.”

Back To The Home Base

With the latest opening of his LA location, B-Real’s vision is starting to solidify. The city holds not only the biggest Cypress Hill fan base across California, but also the brand’s largest customer base, something the rapper is well aware of. As part of the business expansion, the shop offers “Insane” merchandise and a large array of accessories, in addition to an extensive stock of cannabis strains, including Wonderbrett, Raw Garden, Cookies, Kiva, and Undisputed 87, amongst others.

Once a full time cultivator, B-Real now focuses his attention on being the brand ambassador and connoisseur extraordinaire, going above and beyond to make sure his company stays ahead of the industry’s ever-changing legal and tax regulations. While this is challenging for any canna-preneur, the rapper’s decade long experience as an investor in THC/CBD and his tête-a-tête’s with cannabis legends and cultivators on his BRealTV Youtube Channel have paid off so far. Business is booming and growth is expected to continue throughout this year.

Musically speaking, B-Real also has a new album, “Let Me Tell You Something”, set to release in April. The LP produced by Scott Storch will feature appearances by Devin the Dude, DJ Paul, Berner, and Krayzie Bone.

