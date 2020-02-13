Market Overview

Tetra Bio-Pharma Finalizes Bought Deal Financing
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2020 4:07pm   Comments
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTC: TBPMF) (TSXV: TBP) announced Thursday it has completed bought deal financing, selling a total of 29.25 million corporation units at a price of CA$0.53 (40 cents) per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CA$15.5 million ($11.6 million). 

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. led the offering and acted as an exclusive underwriter and book runner.

Each unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant granting the holder with the option to buy one common share at a price of CA$0.75 until Feb. 13, 2023, according to Tetra Bio-Pharma. 

The company said it plans to use the capital to support further growth in its clinical program and for general corporate purposes.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a cannabinoid-focused biopharmaceutical company that runs a Health Canada-approved clinical program designed to deliver new prescription drugs and treatment to patients.

Tetra Bio-Pharma shares were trading 2.93% higher at 33 cents at the time of publication Thursday.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Financing Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

