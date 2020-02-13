LeafWorks Raises $1M In Series A Funding Round Led By Bonaventure Equity

Cannabis, hemp and herbal-oriented genetics company LeafWorks Inc. said Wednesday it has raised $1 million in a Series A round led by a cannabis venture capital firm, Bonaventure Equity, LLC.

In this manner, LeafWorks became the first cannabis and hemp company to obtain financial support from Bonaventure Equity in the biotech sectors, the company said. LeafWorks plans to use the cash raised in the funding round to support its growth and to become “the standard third-party verification provider.”

“Bonaventure Equity’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility makes them the ideal partner to help scale our business,” LeafWorks Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Kerin Law, PhD said in a statement. “Aside from entrepreneurial expertise and capital, we appreciate BVE’s confidence that LeafWorks’ genetic technology will transform the exploding cannabis/hemp vertical into a more sustainable and transparent supply chain for all. This is the first step in our funding journey and we look forward to our future, continued growth.”

Ross O’Brien Bonaventure Equity, LLC Founder & CEO commented on its support, “We look to invest in companies that can change the world. We believe LeafWorks is at the start of a story that will become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. LeafWorks will have a profound global impact that will improve the global marketplace for cannabis and herbs.”