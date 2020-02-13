Neptune Wellness Posts 41% Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Jump, Launches 2 Brands

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) reported Thursday with third-quarter total revenue of CA$9.18 million ($6.92 million), up by 41% from the second quarter.

The company's revenue from the cannabis sectors in the quarter were CA$2.81 million, up by CA$1.59 million from the prior quarter.

Neptune's net income in the period was CA$5.6 million versus a net loss of CA$3.66 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Neptune said it achieved a net income thanks to a gain of CA$64.51 million connected to a decline in the fair value of the contingent consideration related to the purchase of SugarLeaf Labs.

The company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$7.05 million in the quarter versus a loss of CA$1.92 million last year.

“We continue to progress in our vision to become a leading player in B2B and B2C cannabis and hemp markets,” CEO Michael Cammarata said in a statement. “Our revenue growth of 41% sequentially is a solid testament to this, considering the current cannabis and hemp environment. While our profitability this quarter was short of our expectations due to the slower than expected ramp-up of our Phase II cold ethanol production process and industry factors beyond our control, we are setting up our long-term success by expanding our channel strategy with increased focus on end clients, in Canada and the U.S."

Neptune Launches 2 Brands

Neptune also announced Thursday the official launch of its two brands – Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies.

Beginning Feb. 13, Forest Remedies products will be findable at www.forestremedies.com, and Neptune said the brand's hemp extracts will be 50% cheaper than competitive products.

“Neptune believes in making natural products accessible to everyone," Cammarata said. "The launch of the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands represents a key milestone for Neptune as we position our company for accelerated growth in the global Consumer Packaged Goods industries, with a focus on hemp-derived health and wellness ingredients and products."

Neptune shares were trading down 6.06% at $1.99 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Neptune Wellness.