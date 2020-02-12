Halo Promotes Katharyn Field To President, Announces Louisa Mojela Will Be Hired As Chair

Halo Labs Inc. (OTC: AGEEF)(NEO:HALO) announced Wednesday it has promoted its former chief science officer, Katharyn Field, to president, effective Feb. 12.

Once the proposed acquisition of Bophelo Bioscience is finalized, Halo anticipates Louisa Mojela will be hired as chair of the board, to replace Fred Leigh who will stay as an independent director.

Prior to joining Halo Labs, Field worked at The White House, Bain & Company, and The Brookings Institution, and became the part of the cannabis industry back in 2014. She ran a cannabis-oriented strategy consulting practice and was an executive vice president of corporate development at MariMed.

"I am honored to be promoted to President of Halo during such an exciting time in the Company’s development," Field said in a statement. "With our growth both in the US as well as internationally, Halo is poised to become a cannabis conglomerate with a global footprint. There is no better time to be leading the Company in a more prominent role as the expansion continues."

With these hires, Halo will be able to pride itself for having among the most diverse leadership teams in the cannabis industry, the company said.

Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo, said, "I am pleased that Ms. Field will serve as our first President. Also, the planned appointment of Ms. Mojela to Chair will be a historic step as the first African woman to serve as Chair of a publicly traded cannabis company. With the anticipated closing of Bophelo on the horizon, we look forward to having Ms. Mojela join our team and grow with Ms. Field serving as Halo’s President."

Halo's stock closed Tuesday's session at 15 cents per share.

