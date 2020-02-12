ZYUS Life Sciences Granted 2 Health Canada Licenses

Canada-based life sciences company ZYUS Life Sciences Inc said Wednesday it has obtained two Health Canada licenses: Research License and Analytical Testing License.

These two licenses come after the company has already received Health Canada’s Standard Processing License for its Saskatoon-based GMP processing facility.

With these licenses, ZYUS is now enabled to conduct in-house analytical testing procedures on cannabis and derivative products, which will further allow it to make sure its cannabis formulations are GMP compliant. With the research license, the company can now run controlled plant breeding research to create cannabis plants with original cannabinoid profiles.

“ZYUS is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of phyto-therapeutics to manage disease, advance medicine and improve patient quality of life,” Brent Zettl, ZYUS CEO, said in a statement. “These incremental licenses will provide our team of scientists, extraction experts, healthcare practitioners and quality control experts with tools to leverage their collective experience and initiate important planned research, trials and analytical testing initiatives, reduce product testing cycle times and implement pharmaceutical testing standards for ZYUS products.”