Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vape Hardware Producer Greentank Appoints Former Dyson Exec As Chief Engineering Officer
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Vape Hardware Producer Greentank Appoints Former Dyson Exec As Chief Engineering Officer

Vape hardware producer Greentank has snagged former Dyson Engineering Manager Pete Duckett as the company’s new chief engineering officer. Duckett, an expert in structural engineering and thermo-fluid analysis, will lead the company’s R&D efforts.

The company also announced the opening of a new vape device testing lab -- the first of its kind in North America -- where Greentank’s R&D team will leverage cutting edge vaporizer equipment to produce proprietary hardware and engage in state-of-the-art rapid prototyping.

“Pete brings to Greentank 16+ years of engineering acumen honed at one of the world’s top brands,” said Greentank CEO Dustin Koffler. “We are thrilled to have him at the R&D helm, advancing our mission to design and manufacture the world’s safest and best-designed vape devices.”

Greentank, which white labels its hardware to licensed producers across North America, is funded by Casa Verde Capital, the cannabis investment fund co-founded by Ted Chung, Karan Wadhera and Snoop Dogg, and Green Acre Capital.

Posted-In: Casa Verde Capital Dyson Engineering Greentank Pete DuckettCannabis News Management Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.36
0.1456
+ 2.35%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.11
0.27
+ 1.7%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.23
0.1364
+ 1.23%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$335.85
1.1
+ 0.33%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga