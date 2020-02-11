Market Overview

Berkeley University Cannabis Industry Club To Host Annual SHECANN Summit March 5
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 1:01pm   Comments
Berkeley University Cannabis Industry Club To Host Annual SHECANN Summit March 5

The Berkeley Cannabis Industry Club will be hosting its annual SHECANN Summit at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business on March 5 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

SHECANN is a day of real and honest conversations with industry leaders, allies, investors, and policymakers focused on building a better future for the industry — one in which womxn and minorities are represented.

“As a black woman interested in cannabis, it is important to me that we ensure this growing industry is investing in and thinking of the people who have historically been left out of the room. We have the collective power to change how the cannabis industry works, and SHECANN is the place where these crucial conversations start,” said Dalayna Jackson, co-president of the Berkeley Cannabis Industry Club.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Posted-In: SHECANNCannabis News Events Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

