The Cannabis Brands In Highest Demand, According To Ganja Goddess

Ganja Goddess, an online cannabis shopping and delivery brand operating in California, announced Tuesday the winners of its first “Ganja Goddess Awards.” The list recognizes the top-performing products on the company’s statewide platform.

Roughly 150 brands were considered for the awards. Winners for each category are as follows:

Kiva Confections Camino Wild Berry Gummies for best overall;

Source Quest for flower;

Bloom Farms Blend Cartridge Anytime (Hybrid) for vape cartridges;

OrganakOil Revita Strong Oil, a YAK Edibles brand, for concentrates;

Henry's Original Smoke Packs Acapulco Gold (Sativa) for pre-rolls;

Breez Spray Royal Mint by Royal Garden Society for sublinguals and tinctures

Kiva Camino Wild Berry Gummies (Indica) for edibles;

Mary’s Medicinals Transdermal Indica THC Patch for topicals;

and Kiva Camino Gummies Sparkling Pear (3:1 CBD) for CBD.

Market Insights

“With more consumers demanding the same kind of transparency and convenience they are accustomed to via mainstream apps or websites, we saw a 38 percent increase in monthly revenue in 2019 and a 33 percent increase in new consumers on our platform last year," said Ganja Goddess CEO Zachary Pitts. "In 2020, we are confident that online shopping and delivery of cannabis consumer packaged goods will only continue to surge and go mainstream, particularly as more cannabis consumers and brands join the e-commerce and convenience movement.”

“Goddess Delivers works hard to offer a best in class, curated list of brands and products for their customers to choose,” added Kiva Confections Vice President of Sales Brian Dewey. “We are thrilled to be among their leading edibles in such a competitive category. After almost ten years in business there have been a few keys to Kiva’s success- but we believe that it’s partners like Goddess Delivers that have played the biggest part in making us who we are today.”

Among top insights included in the awards release are:

Flower continued to dominate Ganja Goddess statewide sales.

Edibles, vapes and tinctures were also popular.

Sublinguals saw the largest growth at 400% year-over-year.

Edibles witnessed a 236% increase in orders.

The 2019 Ganja Goddess Award Winners

2019 Ganja Goddess Best Overall Award Winners:

Kiva Camino Wild Berry Gummies (Indica) Kiva Camino Sparkling Pear Gummies (3:1 CBD) Kiva Camino Pineapple Habanero Gummies (Sativa)

2019 Ganja Goddess Flower Award Winners:

Quest by Source Cannabis (3.5g) Purple Punch by Cloud9 (3.5g) PR OG by Pacific Stone Flower (28g)

2019 Ganja Goddess Edibles Award Winners:

Kiva Camino Wild Berry Gummies (Indica) Kiva Camino Sparkling Pear Gummies (3:1 CBD) Kiva Camino Pineapple Habanero Gummies (Sativa)

2019 Ganja Goddess Concentrates Award Winners:

OrganakOil Revita Strong Oil Creme De Canna Live Resin Shatter - Grape Pie (Indica) Fire King Hash - Forbidden Fruit (Indica-Hybrid)

2019 Ganja Goddess Pre-Rolls Winners:

Henry's Original Smoke Packs Acapulco Gold (Sativa) Henry's Original Smokes Ritual (20:1 CBD) Stone Road Pre-Rolls Holiday Edition Banana OG x Miss USA

2019 Ganja Goddess Vape Pens/Cartridges Winners:

Bloom Farms Blend Cartridge Anytime (Hybrid) Bloom Farms Blend Cartridge Daytime (Sativa) Old Pal Cosmic Indica 510 Cartridge

2019 Ganja Goddess Tinctures and Sublinguals Winners:

Breez Spray Royal Mint Proof Extracts THC-Rich Tincture Proof Tincture 20:1 CBD

2019 Ganja Goddess Topicals Winners:

Mary’s Medicinals Transdermal Indica THC Patch Mary’s Medicinals Transdermal Sativa THC Patch Mary’s Medicinals Transdermal CBN Patch

2019 Ganja Goddess CBD Winners:

Kiva Camino Gummies Sparkling Pear (3:1 CBD) Kiva Espresso Dark Chocolate Bar (1:1 CBD) Breez Cinnamon Mints (1:1 CBD)

Photo by Javier Hasse.