Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Abacus Health Products To Expand US Retail Presence With Latest Acquisition
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
Abacus Health Products To Expand US Retail Presence With Latest Acquisition

Abacus Health Products, Inc. (OTCQX: ABAHF)(CSE:ABCS) announced it has agreed to the acquisition of principal assets in companies owning the CBD brand Harmony Hemp.

The deal is for a reported $5.5 million. Payments will be made in cash and Abacus subordinate voting shares over a two-year window.

Why It Matters

The Salt Lake City-based Harmony Hemp provides Abacus with a significant increase in the brand's U.S. footprint, appearing in over 4,000 retail locations. It is estimated that 3,400 of the stores Harmony Hemp appears in do not overlap with Abacus's current U.S. presence.

In total, Abacus says the acquisition gives the company over 12,000 retail locations.

The deal also expands the company's portfolio of product offerings, which will include bath and beauty products produced by Harmony Hemp.

"This acquisition is highly synergistic and brings our national distribution to the next level," said Abacus CEO Perry Antelman. The CEO also acknowledged Harmony Hemp's products and relationships with retailers as standout traits in the acquired brand.

Harmony Founder and President Courtney Roundy cited Abacus' work in science, research and product as prime reasons for partnering.

Related Links

Abacus Health Products Are Coming To More Bed Bath & Beyond Shelves

Cannabis Conference Sponsor Abacus Health Reflects On A Strong Year For CBD And What's Ahead In 2020

 

Photo by Alexandre Chambon on Unsplash

Posted-In: Abacus Health Products Harmony Hemp Inc.Cannabis M&A News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products Are Coming To More Bed Bath & Beyond Shelves
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.35
0.1444
+ 2.33%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.18
0.336
+ 2.12%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.23
0.1364
+ 1.23%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$336.38
1.63
+ 0.49%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga