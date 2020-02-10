Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2020 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Jan. 20-24 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Jan. 19-25. Here are the results:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • NMJ Ventures, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • V Green, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Time Cannabis, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Nature's Remedy of Pontiac, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Nature's Remedy of Berkley, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Shine Pontiac, LLC, Provisioning Center,
  • GPKR Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Scottie Denha, Provisioning Center
  • Osman Investments, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Randall, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • PDS, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
  • DSD Investors, LLC, Provisioning Center
  • Today's Health Club, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • Objectiv Growth Michigan, LLC, Grower Class C
  • MNS Stephens Ventures, LLC, Grower Class C
  • Rec Medic, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
  • Green Eden, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisioning Center
  • Kenwood Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
  • MJ Highland, LLC, Provisioning Center

Licensure Approved

  • R-N-A Hauling and Farm Services, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000034
  • Pure Roots, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000381
  • DJR Michigan Properties, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000081
  • EPS I, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000370
  • MI Loud Flower Farms, LLC, Grower Class B, GR-B-000004
  • Trucenta, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000393
  • GR Vending MI, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000354

Amendments

  • Exclusive Brands, LLC
  • Weisberger Ventures II, LLC

Adult-use Licensing Report

Prequalifications Approved

  • Great Lakes Property Investors LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
  • Elizabeth Boyd, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • Sticky Bush Farms, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • LADYBUDS LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
  • JK Logix, Inc, Marihuana Secure Transporter
  • 818 Terminal Road, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower

Licensure Approved

  • Attitude Wellness LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower,Lume Cannabis Co., AU-G-C-000118
  • PM Growers, LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower, PM Growers, LLC, AU-G-B-000101
  • The Green Door Bangor, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, The Green Door Bangor, Inc., AU-R-000165
  • Parma Partners, Inc, Marihuana Retailer, Kinship Parma,  AU-R-000157
  • GREEN ACRES WELLNESS CENTER, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, GREEN ACRES WELLNESS CENTER, LLC, AU-R-000158

Posted-In: Detroit michiganCannabis News Legal Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.29
-0.0566
- 0.89%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.96
-0.11
- 0.68%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.23
-0.07
- 0.62%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$333.29
1.05
+ 0.32%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga