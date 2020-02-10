Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report
In November 2018, Michigan voters legalized recreational cannabis, creating the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. Sales of recreational cannabis began Dec. 1.
The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency has released its weekly licensing report for the period of Jan. 20-24 and its adult-use licensing report for the period of Jan. 19-25. Here are the results:
Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- NMJ Ventures, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
- V Green, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Time Cannabis, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Nature's Remedy of Pontiac, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Nature's Remedy of Berkley, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Shine Pontiac, LLC, Provisioning Center,
- GPKR Holdings, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Scottie Denha, Provisioning Center
- Osman Investments, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Randall, LLC, Provisioning Center
- PDS, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor
- DSD Investors, LLC, Provisioning Center
- Today's Health Club, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
- Objectiv Growth Michigan, LLC, Grower Class C
- MNS Stephens Ventures, LLC, Grower Class C
- Rec Medic, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center
- Green Eden, LLC, Grower Class C, Provisioning Center
- Kenwood Holdings, LLC, Grower Class A, Processor, Provisioning Center
- MJ Highland, LLC, Provisioning Center
Licensure Approved
- R-N-A Hauling and Farm Services, LLC, Secure Transporter, ST-000034
- Pure Roots, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000381
- DJR Michigan Properties, LLC, Grower Class A, GR-A-000081
- EPS I, LLC, Grower Class C, GR-C-000370
- MI Loud Flower Farms, LLC, Grower Class B, GR-B-000004
- Trucenta, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000393
- GR Vending MI, LLC, Provisioning Center, PC-000354
Amendments
- Exclusive Brands, LLC
- Weisberger Ventures II, LLC
Adult-use Licensing Report
Prequalifications Approved
- Great Lakes Property Investors LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
- Elizabeth Boyd, Marihuana Microbusiness
- Sticky Bush Farms, LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- LADYBUDS LLC, Marihuana Microbusiness
- JK Logix, Inc, Marihuana Secure Transporter
- 818 Terminal Road, LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower
Licensure Approved
- Attitude Wellness LLC, Class C Marihuana Grower,Lume Cannabis Co., AU-G-C-000118
- PM Growers, LLC, Class B Marihuana Grower, PM Growers, LLC, AU-G-B-000101
- The Green Door Bangor, Inc., Marihuana Retailer, The Green Door Bangor, Inc., AU-R-000165
- Parma Partners, Inc, Marihuana Retailer, Kinship Parma, AU-R-000157
- GREEN ACRES WELLNESS CENTER, LLC, Marihuana Retailer, GREEN ACRES WELLNESS CENTER, LLC, AU-R-000158
