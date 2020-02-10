Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana Industry News stories for the week of February 3rd – 9th, 2020.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. Doug Ford Fires Back at Canadian Cannabis Producers, Vows to Make Ontario Cannabis Great Again
Premier Doug Ford has Hotten Used to Taking Heat From Cannabis Companies Operating in Ontario
Doug Ford returned fire after facing stark criticism over the botched retail cannabis rollout in Ontario. Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Aphria blame Ontario for pot sector weakness.
9. Washington D.C. Moves One Step Closer to Decriminalizing Psychedelics
New Research on Psilocybin From Magic Mushrooms Further Validates Reform Efforts
The proposed ballot measure would decriminalize Psychedelic plants and fungi such as Psilocybin mushrooms in the nation’s capital.
8. Hemp in California: State to Revisit Legislation Allowing CBD in Food, Beverages
The Governor Asked the Bill Sponsor to Resolve Two Main Concerns
Hemp entrepreneurs in California are optimistic that long-awaited state legislation to legalize hemp-derived CBD as an ingredient in food, beverages and cosmetics will be revived from suspension and ready for Gov. Gavin Newsom to approve by spring.
7. GW Pharma and Greenwich Biosciences Submit Supplemental New Drug Application
Epidiolex Application Submitted to the FDA for the Treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex
GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., announced it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) oral solution, CV. The sNDA seeks to expand the Epidiolex label to include the treatment of seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a rare genetic condition. Epidiolex is currently approved in the U.S. to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of TSC.
6. Canada’s ‘Cannabis Health Products’ Review Draws Strong Public Interest
Health Canada Has Already Received Over 1,100 Submissions
Canada’s federal health regulator received more than 1,100 responses from the public for its review of the potential market for cannabis health products, demonstrating strong industry interest in the potential new category. Current rules prohibit the use of cannabis in natural health products and veterinary health products.
5. 6 Jobs That Can Earn You a 6-Figure Salary in the $85 Billion Cannabis Industry
There Are Opportunities to Make Six-figure Salaries in Some of the Industry’s Top Roles
Cannabis recruitment firm Vangst recorded a 79% increase from 2018 to 2019 in total available jobs in the industry.We’ve rounded up the six top-earning positions in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and retail sectors of the cannabis sector.
4. Cannabis Jobs Report: Legal Cannabis Now Supports 243,700 Full-Time American Jobs
This Represents a 15% Year-Over-Year Increase
Over the past 12 months the expanding industry has created 33,700 new jobs nationwide, making legal marijuana the fastest-growing industry in America. As of January 2020, Leafly’s annual Cannabis Jobs Report found 243,700 full-time-equivalent jobs supported by legal cannabis.
3. Leaked Document Suggests the Feds Are Freaking Out Over Global Weed Reform
UN’s WHO Has Suggested Cannabis Should Be Rescheduled Worldwide Given New Scientific Evidence
The feds are scrambling to address the UN’s proposed policy changes for marijuana worldwide, according to an unverified, unclassified government document. If the document’s contents are legitimate, however, it could signal that the U.S. government is finally giving up on keeping weed outlawed under the nation’s most restrictive category, Schedule I.
2. Massachusetts’ Cannabis Sales Worth Over Half of Entire Canadian Market
Cannabis Retailers in the Northeastern State Sold Around USD $509 Million November 2018
In just over one year, legal cannabis sales in Massachusetts — a state with the population of 6.9 million — reached more than half of legal sales for the entire country of Canada, according to a U.S. national cannabis law firm.
1. Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Illinois Top $39 Million in First Month
These 4 Companies Have Staked Out an Early Claim on the Newly Legalized Illinois Marijuana Market
On a per-capita basis, Illinois had the second-best first-month of recreational cannabis sales in U.S. legalization history. These 4 U.S. based Cannabis Stocks are staking a claim in the new lucrative Illinois adult-use cannabis market.
Image by Rex Medlen from Pixabay
