Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Doug Ford returned fire after facing stark criticism over the botched retail cannabis rollout in Ontario. Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Aphria blame Ontario for pot sector weakness.

New Research on Psilocybin From Magic Mushrooms Further Validates Reform Efforts

The proposed ballot measure would decriminalize Psychedelic plants and fungi such as Psilocybin mushrooms in the nation’s capital.

The Governor Asked the Bill Sponsor to Resolve Two Main Concerns

Hemp entrepreneurs in California are optimistic that long-awaited state legislation to legalize hemp-derived CBD as an ingredient in food, beverages and cosmetics will be revived from suspension and ready for Gov. Gavin Newsom to approve by spring.

Epidiolex Application Submitted to the FDA for the Treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., announced it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) oral solution, CV. The sNDA seeks to expand the Epidiolex label to include the treatment of seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), a rare genetic condition. Epidiolex is currently approved in the U.S. to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of TSC.

Health Canada Has Already Received Over 1,100 Submissions

Canada’s federal health regulator received more than 1,100 responses from the public for its review of the potential market for cannabis health products, demonstrating strong industry interest in the potential new category. Current rules prohibit the use of cannabis in natural health products and veterinary health products.

There Are Opportunities to Make Six-figure Salaries in Some of the Industry’s Top Roles

Cannabis recruitment firm Vangst recorded a 79% increase from 2018 to 2019 in total available jobs in the industry.We’ve rounded up the six top-earning positions in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and retail sectors of the cannabis sector.

This Represents a 15% Year-Over-Year Increase

Over the past 12 months the expanding industry has created 33,700 new jobs nationwide, making legal marijuana the fastest-growing industry in America. As of January 2020, Leafly’s annual Cannabis Jobs Report found 243,700 full-time-equivalent jobs supported by legal cannabis.

UN’s WHO Has Suggested Cannabis Should Be Rescheduled Worldwide Given New Scientific Evidence

The feds are scrambling to address the UN’s proposed policy changes for marijuana worldwide, according to an unverified, unclassified government document. If the document’s contents are legitimate, however, it could signal that the U.S. government is finally giving up on keeping weed outlawed under the nation’s most restrictive category, Schedule I.

Cannabis Retailers in the Northeastern State Sold Around USD $509 Million November 2018

In just over one year, legal cannabis sales in Massachusetts — a state with the population of 6.9 million — reached more than half of legal sales for the entire country of Canada, according to a U.S. national cannabis law firm.

These 4 Companies Have Staked Out an Early Claim on the Newly Legalized Illinois Marijuana Market

On a per-capita basis, Illinois had the second-best first-month of recreational cannabis sales in U.S. legalization history. These 4 U.S. based Cannabis Stocks are staking a claim in the new lucrative Illinois adult-use cannabis market.

Image by Rex Medlen from Pixabay