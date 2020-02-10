Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Alliance For Medicinal Cannabis Launches Monday
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2020 9:58am   Comments
Share:

The European Alliance for Medicinal Cannabis (EAMC), a Brussels based trade association lobbying the EU and its institutions on behalf of stakeholders throughout the medicinal cannabis sector, launched Monday.

Since February, EAMC has been busy building allies in the European Commission, Council and Parliament with a view to promoting a harmonised market for the sale and distribution of medicinal cannabis to patients.

“Once goods cross borders in the European Union, they will inevitably be subject to regulation from Brussels," EAMC Secretary General James O’Dowd told Benzinga. "As more countries adopt medicinal cannabis access programmes and more of these products are traded within the EU, the European Commission will react by adopting a framework governing the industry, in order to protect the integrity of the Single Market and, of course, to protect patients. At EAMC, we are working hard to ensure that legislators are fully educated about the benefits of medicinal cannabis as this process gets underway.”

Posted-In: Cannabis News Eurozone Global Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.31
0.013
+ 0.12%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.35
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.07
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$332.24
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga