European Alliance For Medicinal Cannabis Launches Monday

The European Alliance for Medicinal Cannabis (EAMC), a Brussels based trade association lobbying the EU and its institutions on behalf of stakeholders throughout the medicinal cannabis sector, launched Monday.

Since February, EAMC has been busy building allies in the European Commission, Council and Parliament with a view to promoting a harmonised market for the sale and distribution of medicinal cannabis to patients.

“Once goods cross borders in the European Union, they will inevitably be subject to regulation from Brussels," EAMC Secretary General James O’Dowd told Benzinga. "As more countries adopt medicinal cannabis access programmes and more of these products are traded within the EU, the European Commission will react by adopting a framework governing the industry, in order to protect the integrity of the Single Market and, of course, to protect patients. At EAMC, we are working hard to ensure that legislators are fully educated about the benefits of medicinal cannabis as this process gets underway.”