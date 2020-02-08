Harborside Brings On Cannabis Marketing Veteran Alexis Mora

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) (OTC: HSDEF) announced one more in their string of recent hires: Alexis Mora joins the company as the Head of Marketing.

more previously spent four years as the Director of Marketing at Bloom Farms. At Harborside, she will spearhead all marketing efforts, specializing in building and scaling the brand. Her previous work spans internationally in health and wellness, active lifestyle, cause marketing, functional beverage, and cannabis industries, bringing a mainstream lifestyle approach to the Harborside brand.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Mora joins other recent Harborside hires CFO Tom DiGiovanni (Canndescent), Head of Retail Lisah Poore (Dosist, Sephora), COO of Cultivation and Manufacturing Greg Sutton (internal promotion), and interim CEO Peter Bilodeau.

"I'm delighted to join the Harborside team, one of the most admired cannabis institutions in California," Mora told Benzinga. "I look forward to boosting Harborside's market presence, particularly raising the profiles of our inhouse brands and unique retail experiences, including our newly-opened drive-thru dispensary in Desert Hot Springs, Southern California."