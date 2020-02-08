Akerna Inks Deal With PAX Labs For Transparency, Safety Tracking

Earlier this week, Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), a global regulatory compliance tech company in the cannabis space, announced it had come to an agreement with consumer tech brand PAX Labs to help the company deliver supply chain analytics that prioritize transparency and customer safety.

As part of its work with PAX, Akerna captured multiple insights to help the company better understand its customers and derive actionable insights to improve the customer experience, including analytics and business intelligence which has been hard to obtain industry-wide.

PAX has implemented Akerna’s Business Intelligence and API solution, which is a new Akerna Infrastructure as a Service tool (IAS) launched last July. To date, the company has worked with several businesses to drive better decision making and improve customer-centric experiences using analytics and business intelligence.

“At our core," Akerna's CEO Jessica Billingsley told Benzinga, "Akerna provides data-driven technology solutions that help clients make smarter decisions. We are thrilled to be working with PAX Labs to deliver intelligent supply chain analytics that can help them improve how they connect with customers, access vendor insights, and better understand consumer and supply chain trends.”

Image by Javier Hasse.