Whoopi Goldberg's Whoopi & Maya Cannabis Company Goes Up In Smoke

By Jelena Martinovic.

Whoopi & Maya, a Canada-based cannabis company launched in 2016 by Whoopi Goldberg and Maya Elisabeth, is closing down, according to Fox Business.

Rick Cusick, a co-founder of the company, told Fox the actress and co-host of "The View" decided to step down from the board due to tensions with her business associate.

The company said in a statement that it “proved there's a market for this medicine,” which was sold for menstrual and other pain relief.

“Though we've all come a long way, there's far more to be achieved. This is simply the end of a single chapter in a larger story, one that we invite you to continue."

It's on the investors and the company’s board to determine the brand’s future with Goldberg out of the picture.

"We still have brand formulations, the company’s intact, we just don’t have Whoopi Goldberg anymore," Cusick told Fox.

Courtesy photo.