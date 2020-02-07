Canadian Cannabis Retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Lists On OTC Market

Independent Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corporation (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) has qualified to trade on the over-the-counter market.

Fire & Flower began trading Friday under the ticker symbol "FFLWF."

Fire & Flower join the ranks of over 10,000 U.S. and international securities listed on the OTC market. By joining the OTC market, Fire & Flower can go beyond Canada, providing the U.S. market with company information via its home market reporting, according to a press release.

The Canadian company said it aims to capture a large share of Canada's retail cannabis market, though no specific metrics were mentioned. At this time, Fire & Flower operates in five provinces: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Manitoba and Yukon.

An additional provincial expansion could be on the horizon: Fire & Flower is in competition to operate in New Brunswick.

The stock was down 6.29% at 64 cents at the time of publication.

