Marijuana Policy Project Appoints DeVaughn Ward As Senior Legislative Counsel
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2020 4:34pm   Comments
Marijuana Policy Project Appoints DeVaughn Ward As Senior Legislative Counsel

The Marijuana Policy Project, the largest cannabis policy organization in the U.S., announced this week it has appointed attorney DeVaughn Ward as its senior legislative counsel.

"Ward will play an integral role in legalizing marijuana in Connecticut, where he is a longtime resident," the organization said in an email.

During Gov. Ned Lamont’s State of the State address on Wednesday, he called for a coordinated regional approach to marijuana regulation to protect public health and to “right the wrongs of a war on drugs that has disproportionately impacted our minority communities.”

Senate Democrats have included legalization in their list of 2020 priorities, with Senate President Martin Looney saying, “We know there are very large numbers of Connecticut residents already traveling regularly to Massachusetts to buy this product... I don’t think we want to put our heads in the sand.”

"2020 is already proving to be our best chance yet at getting a legalization bill through the legislature," Ward told Benzinga. "Recent polls have made it clear that Connecticuters support legalization. It is time for lawmakers to listen to the will of their constituents and end the decades-old policy failure of marijuana prohibition."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Posted-In: Marijuana Policy Project.Cannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

