Nextleaf Completes Acquisition Of Water-Soluble Tech For Cannabis Beverages

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (OTC: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) announced the completion of the acquisition of the intellectual property of the nano delivery of cannabinoids, including the foundational processing methodology and two water-soluble formulations. The negotiation to purchase the IP was initially announced in September.

This system has been adapted to cannabis, expected to increase bioavailability through nano emulsification to deliver rapid onset of THC, CBD and other cannabinoids.

"The intellectual property we've acquired allows consumers to feel the desired effect from cannabinoid infused drinks and edibles in under 10 minutes. We are excited to commercialize this game changing technology by supplying water-soluble THC and CBD solutions through our private label program", said CEO Paul Pedersen.

Nextleaf's plan is to seek patent protection around the acquired IP and to produce a new patent family.

"For the past three years our team has focused on developing efficient, patented extraction technology to put distilled cannabinoids into IP-protected delivery formats such as beverages and edibles," said Pedersen.

The development of the acquired IP combines chemical engineering with the experience from a Canadian dairy product manufacturer. By completion of the agreement, Nextleaf will issue 937,500 common shares at a price of 32 cents per share to the manufacturers.