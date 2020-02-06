Measure Opposing Labor Peace Agreement For MRA License Rule Moves

On a party-line 6-3 vote, the Michigan Senate Regulatory Reform Committee reported out a concurrent resolution to oppose labor peace agreements being a requirement a company must meet to be eligible for licensing under the Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s permanent rules.

The measure is sponsored by committee chair Aric Nesbitt (R-Lawton), who has compared the labor peace agreement requirement to paying an organized crime syndicate to be free from “harassment” from the syndicate itself.

Tim Griemel, of AFSCME Council 25 testified against the resolution, arguing that the targeted rule wasn’t as draconian as its detractors claimed and the way it’s described in SCR 18 is inaccurate.

