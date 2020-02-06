What's A Rosinbomb Rocket And How Do I Use It?

By WeedMaps News' Jimi Devine, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

In the modern age of weed, few things are as exciting as making your own dabs, and the Rosinbomb Rocket gives the ever-growing concentrate community the opportunity to do just that.

In 2014, Rosinbomb entered the cannabis space after Ryan Mayer, president and founder of Maverick Technologies, switched from pressing fruits and vegetables to pressing dabs. At the time that rosin started making waves, Mayer threw some heat plates on his juice press and Rosinbomb was born.

What is the Rosinbomb Rocket?

Rosinbomb released the Rocket in November 2017. This tabletop press is still considered one of the best personal use rosin presses on the market. One standout selling point is that it can reach up to 1,500 pounds of pressure without a bulky and loud air compressor, which makes it fine to put on a coffee table or kitchen counter. Mayer wants people, whether medical or recreational, to have complete control over what they are putting into their bodies. “That's where the Rocket was born,” Mayer said, “We just keep trying to nip at our own heels and create, and innovate.” An electric actuator, which controls the presses movement mechanism, allows the Rocket to operate smoothly without an air compressor

The Rocket is meant to feel like a home appliance.

Setup

For a surprising amount of innovation and structure, the Rosinbomb is extremely simple to set up. “There's not a lot to do. When you take it out of the box, you plug it into the wall, wait five minutes for it to heat up and you're pushing the “up” button to smash.”

At full pressure, the Rocket will be pulling three amps of electricity. You'll also have to take into account the ten inches of clearance it will need from the surface you're putting it on to the top of the device, but the setup is minimal.

How to use the Rosinbomb Rocket

Mayer explains that there are lots of little things you can do to increase the yield, as well as temperature adjustments to get the product exactly how you like. But the most important thing for the best end product is the quality of the material used. That can range from shake or trim material to best-case-scenario fresh frozen flowers.

If you're handling flower and you want rosin that is a bit more buttery and tasty, Mayer recommends setting the temperature between 175°— 220°F. For flowers, you'll want to be on the higher range of the heat setting. When pressing dry sift, the temperature should be below 190°F.

Set the Rocket to your preferred temperature. Whether you're using a micron screen bag or just a giant pretty bud, load it between two pieces of parchment paper and place it in the press. Press for 30 seconds and release the press. Note: If you continue to press after 30 seconds, the material will start moving around, and the rosin will be displaced as it's coming out. Activate the press again and wait for 60 — 90 seconds for everything to squish out. Remove the parchment paper from the press and remove the micron bag or any spent material from the center of the sheet.

If you're pressing flowers, the results should have a more butter-like consistency. When pressing high-end dry sift, the resulting rosin can have the appearance of yellow-stained sea glass.

Cleaning

All you need for cleaning this device is 91% isotropic alcohol and cotton swabs. Mayer suggests doing the first cleaning when the plates are still lukewarm — it makes the process a lot easier since the rosin hasn't hardened. You can also set the temperature to 120°F as it's cooling and clean from there.

“After that, just grab the paper towel, cotton swab, whatever you'd like, add the alcohol and just clean it like a normal appliance,” Mayer advised.

What's the appeal?

Using a personal press to create rosin and concentrates has many plus sides — especially for those who grow their own flower. Hate pesticides and unknown chemicals in your cannabis concentrate? The Rosinbomb offers a clean approach — simply use your own homegrown flower or dry sift and skip the butane or propane solvents commonly used in other extraction methods. You'll know exactly what's going into the end product and won't have to worry about inorganic substances leaching into your fresh dabs.

If you're looking to save a little cash, the Rosinbomb also appeals to the frugal spender. Concentrates can be an expensive hobby, especially for dab enthusiasts. A gram of concentrate can cost anywhere between $30 to $50, give or take a few extra depending on your state and favorite brand. When you have your own press, the machine eventually pays for itself (and then some).

And since a press only requires pressure and heat to deliver a delicious product, it's one of the safest options — there's zero risks of explosion or chemical leakage from the contraption itself. You also don't have to worry about breathing in unwanted solvent chemicals when the extraction process is in full swing.

If you're curious about making your own dabs and cutting out the middleman, consider getting your own Rosinbomb and indulge in homemade, fresh concentrates.

Photos courtesy of Maverick Technology Solutions