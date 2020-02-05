Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Hemp Company Wants To Sell Premium CBD At Cost

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
This Hemp Company Wants To Sell Premium CBD At Cost

Verdant is making its premium hemp CBD available at cost, with zero markup. This equates to savings of up to 80% related to other premium brands.

Verdant is a woman-owned, ingredient-focused company. The company says its products are 100% organic, as confirmed by three autonomous laboratories.

“With soaring prescription drug prices, consumers are looking for natural ways to support their health. Many are looking to Hemp CBD,” said Kara Soule, co-founder and CEO of Verdant. “While the benefits of CBD are real, current prices are leaving many in a state of shock, with a one-ounce bottle costing upwards of $250. With pricing like that, many people simply can’t afford quality CBD. We’ve decided to break the industry-standard pricing model by offering our CBD at cost.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Verdant’s product line is now available exclusively on their website with prices extending from $30 to $50. To preserve prices down without jeopardizing quality standards, the co-founders have chosen to sacrifice profits by skipping advertising and adopting a direct-to-consumer sales model.

“When it comes to their health, no one should have to choose between quality and price. Now they don’t have to,” Soule said. “Our products are handcrafted with the ultimate care and quality, and offered at a fraction of the price of other premium brands. We believe our CBD can make a real, meaningful difference in people’s lives. For us, that’s what really matters.”

Related Links:

When Big Packaging Companies, Hemp-Bioplastics Enter The Space

Is Drake The Next Superstar Of The Cannabis Industry?

Posted-In: Kara Soule VerdantCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.74
-0.077
- 1.13%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.78
-0.15
- 0.89%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$331.36
2.3
+ 0.7%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.72
0.0054
+ 0.05%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga