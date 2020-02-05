This Hemp Company Wants To Sell Premium CBD At Cost

Verdant is making its premium hemp CBD available at cost, with zero markup. This equates to savings of up to 80% related to other premium brands.

Verdant is a woman-owned, ingredient-focused company. The company says its products are 100% organic, as confirmed by three autonomous laboratories.

“With soaring prescription drug prices, consumers are looking for natural ways to support their health. Many are looking to Hemp CBD,” said Kara Soule, co-founder and CEO of Verdant. “While the benefits of CBD are real, current prices are leaving many in a state of shock, with a one-ounce bottle costing upwards of $250. With pricing like that, many people simply can’t afford quality CBD. We’ve decided to break the industry-standard pricing model by offering our CBD at cost.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Verdant’s product line is now available exclusively on their website with prices extending from $30 to $50. To preserve prices down without jeopardizing quality standards, the co-founders have chosen to sacrifice profits by skipping advertising and adopting a direct-to-consumer sales model.

“When it comes to their health, no one should have to choose between quality and price. Now they don’t have to,” Soule said. “Our products are handcrafted with the ultimate care and quality, and offered at a fraction of the price of other premium brands. We believe our CBD can make a real, meaningful difference in people’s lives. For us, that’s what really matters.”

Related Links:

When Big Packaging Companies, Hemp-Bioplastics Enter The Space

Is Drake The Next Superstar Of The Cannabis Industry?