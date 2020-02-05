Market Overview

The Arcview Group Launches Member Collective Fund: 'Great Way For Cannabis Investors To Put Money To Work'

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 2:35pm   Comments
The Arcview Group, a cannabis investment and market research network, announced this week the launch of a member-based fund, the Arcview Collective Fund.

The fund will be led by Arcview Ventures Chief Investment Officer Jeanne Sullivan and its CEO Jeffrey Finkle.

The Arcview Collective Fund allows Arcview cannabis investors to cooperate on investment decisions, providing exposure to a portfolio of diverse companies in the space.

“Starting a member-based fund is a natural, logical step for us,” Sullivan said.

“For years, Arcview has been introducing its members to viable investment opportunities in the cannabis space. In that time, members have asked for a way to combine their individual resources into something more substantial — a fund which enables them to be both diversified and dedicated to the cannabis sector.”

See Also: Arcview's Troy Dayton Shares Advice For Cannabis Businesses

The cannabis fund is best-positioned to source and evaluate early stage deals, Troy Dayton, Arcview's founder and chief strategy officer, said in a statement.

"I’m so pleased that Arcview members have already responded so positively to this opportunity."

CEO Finkle said the new fund has an experienced team guiding a member-led investment process.

“I have been involved with this structure for a few years now and have seen how successful it can be. The Arcview Collective Fund is a great way for cannabis investors to put money to work in this emerging industry.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Posted-In: Jeanne Sullivan Jeffrey Finkle The Arcview GroupCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

