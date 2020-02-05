The Arcview Group Launches Member Collective Fund: 'Great Way For Cannabis Investors To Put Money To Work'

The Arcview Group, a cannabis investment and market research network, announced this week the launch of a member-based fund, the Arcview Collective Fund.

The fund will be led by Arcview Ventures Chief Investment Officer Jeanne Sullivan and its CEO Jeffrey Finkle.

The Arcview Collective Fund allows Arcview cannabis investors to cooperate on investment decisions, providing exposure to a portfolio of diverse companies in the space.

“Starting a member-based fund is a natural, logical step for us,” Sullivan said.

“For years, Arcview has been introducing its members to viable investment opportunities in the cannabis space. In that time, members have asked for a way to combine their individual resources into something more substantial — a fund which enables them to be both diversified and dedicated to the cannabis sector.”

The cannabis fund is best-positioned to source and evaluate early stage deals, Troy Dayton, Arcview's founder and chief strategy officer, said in a statement.

"I’m so pleased that Arcview members have already responded so positively to this opportunity."

CEO Finkle said the new fund has an experienced team guiding a member-led investment process.

“I have been involved with this structure for a few years now and have seen how successful it can be. The Arcview Collective Fund is a great way for cannabis investors to put money to work in this emerging industry.”

