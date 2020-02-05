Shelter Buys Cannabis Cultivator, Processor Agro Greens

The cannabis branding, packaging and product development company Shelter said Wednesday that it has struck a definitive agreement to acquire Macklin, Saskatchewan-based Agro Greens Natural Products Ltd.

The acquisition adds cultivation and processing capabilities for Shelter's brand, the company said in a press release.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

Shelter said it plans to expand the Agro Greens facility and operate it as a new division: Shelter Farmstead.

The division will produce Shelter's in-house products under current and potential future brands including Wildlife, Journey, Botany and Wayfarer, the company said.

Shelter Farmstead will also work on Shelter's co-packing and processing agreements with other licensed companies.

"Acquiring the Agro Greens facility is both a massive leap forward for Shelter, and a sentimental return to my home province," Mark Hauk, Shelter's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"My journey into cannabis began in Saskatchewan, and I'm proud to bring this business back home to grow."

In addition to growing and processing licenses, Agro Greens also brings licenses for medical and adult-use sales to the table, according to Shelter.

Prior to the acquisition, Shelter and Agro Greens worked together to introduce Shelter's Wildlife brand of pre-rolls to roughly two dozen retail locations in Saskatchewan.

