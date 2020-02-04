Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Australis Capital Announces Intent To Acquire Paytron Financial Service

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2020 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Australis Capital Announces Intent To Acquire Paytron Financial Service

Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC: AUSAF) announced it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Paytron, an omnichannel payment service provider, which will continue its operations as a subsidiary.

Paytron, founded in 2015, offers services such as credit and debit card processing, secure gateway processing, point of sale hardware, card terminals and business loans. After the completion of the acquisition, Paytron will continue to operate as an ISO and become the payment branch for Cocoon Technology, a subsidiary of AUSA.

AUSA operates and builds differentiated cannabis companies predominantly in the United States. "AUSA adheres to stringent evaluation and operating criteria focusing on high-quality opportunities while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community," the company says.

Marc Ruben will join AUSA as Vice President, contributing with his experience in building strategic partnerships and large National and Regional Sales Teams. Formerly working at America Merchant Services, Sun Trust Merchant Services and First Data Canada over the past 20 years.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"Through our acquisition of Paytron and the addition of Marc Ruben and his team, Cocoon Technology will be positioned to bundle self-service technology, payment processing technology and ISO referral networks across North America," said Cleve Tzung, SVP, M&A at AUSA. "These existing relationships will aid in the growth of Cocoon Technology sales while providing dispensaries with an even more robust self-service solution."

The letter of intent is non-binding and the completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUSAF)

The Week In Cannabis: Peru Rolls Out Sales, Uruguay Updates Rules, MLB Stops Testing Players, Canopy Hires New CEO
AUSA, Folium Merge To Create Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoid Producer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.81
0.1553
+ 2.33%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.99
0.3492
+ 2.1%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$329.56
5.44
+ 1.68%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.71
0.1846
+ 1.6%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga