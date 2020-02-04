Market Overview

'A True Breakthrough': BOL Pharma Completes Medical Cannabis Export From Israel To UK
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2020 11:33am   Comments
BOL Pharma, an Israel-based medical cannabis company, announced last week it completed its first shipment of medical marijuana to medical centers that specialize in treating children with epilepsy and autism in the U.K.

BOL Pharma says it's the only Israeli company to comply with international regulations and the first to obtain approval for exporting medical cannabis products, manufactured under strict EU-GMP conditions. The company intends to expand its shipments and supply its unique products to further destinations in the near future, management told Benzinga.

The current shipment follows the change led by the Israeli government in its resolution from January, enabling BOL Pharma to operate as a leading exporter of cannabis and its derivatives.

See Also: Israeli Medical Cannabis Company IM Cannabis Continues European Expansion Via Greece JV

“These are exciting times which symbolize a true breakthrough for the Israeli medical cannabis market,” said Hagai Hillman, BOL Pharma’s founder.

He added Israel is at the forefront of the life science industry throughout the western world in terms of regulation, research and product development, and quoted BOL Pharma’s ongoing “advanced clinical studies for various indications, including pain syndromes, oncology, orthopedics, neurology, gynecology, autism and pediatric diseases. Harnessing the developing exports will allow us to continue benefiting children and severely ill patients around the world."

Hagai Hillman, BOL Pharma’s founder. Courtesy of BOL Pharma.

