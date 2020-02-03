Market Overview

Inside Old Pal's 'Legalize Humanity' Gallery Pop-Up In Benefit Of Immigrant And Refugee Assistance NGO
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2020 5:14pm   Comments
Inside Old Pal's 'Legalize Humanity' Gallery Pop-Up In Benefit Of Immigrant And Refugee Assistance NGO

Old Pal, a California-based brand of classic shareable cannabis, has partnered with Subliminal Projects, a multi-functional project space and gallery established by Shepard Fairey and Blaize Blouin, to present “Legalize Humanity.”

This week-long, pop-up, group exhibition taking place from Feb.1-8 at Subliminal, in Los Angeles, was created to benefit RAICES and its mission to provide legal and social assistance to vulnerable immigrant and refugee groups at the border.

See Also: Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Weed Brand Is Not Only Beautiful, But Also Committed To Social Justice

The event will also support Old Pal's Legalize Humanity campaign, which aims to raise awareness around marginalized communities by supporting non-profits championing equality for all. The Legalize Humanity art exhibition will bring together artists like Buckley, Camilla Engstrom, LAND, and Hilda Palafox (aka Poni).

“We are incredibly excited and proud to kick-off our Legalize Humanity program with the week-long gallery pop-up in partnership with Subliminal Projects bringing art and community together,” said Allison Pankow, Old Pal Provisions CMO. “Community and equality are foundational pillars of the Old Pal brand, and with this program, we are able to directly support organizations that share in those values.”

She explained the beneficiary, RAICES, is “making an incredible impact for individuals and families affected by the border crisis in America, working towards a more humanitarian response to the current situation.”

Opening night saw a packed gallery with spirits running high. Shepard Fairey DJ’d for a few hours to kick off the evening, followed by the women of Chulita Vinyl Club pumping the tunes.

Images courtesy of Old Pal.

