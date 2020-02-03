Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Receives EU GMP Certification For Bradford Site, Sales Suspension Lifted In Germany
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2020 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Receives EU GMP Certification For Bradford Site, Sales Suspension Lifted In Germany

Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) River production facility in Bradford, Ontario, has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certification, the Canadian cannabis company said Monday.

In addition to the EU GMP certification, Aurora announced that German regulators gave the company the required approval to restart sales after a December 2019 suspension on specific products.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Why It Matters For Aurora 

The EU GMP certification of the Bradford site gives Aurora three licensed facilities in Canada. The site joins the Edmonton-headquartered brand's other two EU GMP-approved sites in Mountain View County, Alberta and Markham, Ontario.

Aurora has 10 licensed facilities in Canada altogether. The Aurora River facility is designed to serve large-scale production, with 17 grow rooms that can produce up to 28,000 kg per year.

Aurora said the latest achievement for the brand increased international medical market production capacity by 230%. The recent certification enables the company to allot additional dried flower and extracted products to the worldwide market.

"The EU GMP certification of our River facility further validates our strategy focused on purpose-built facilities, designed and constructed exclusively for the production of high-quality, pharmaceutical grade cannabis," CEO Terry Booth said in a statement.

In Germany, pharmacies have received instruction to begin selling Aurora products once again, the company said.

The stock was trading 4.77% higher at $1.98 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

Aurora Cannabis Analyst Says Stock Will Go Up In Smoke, Sets Zero Price Target

Aurora Cannabis Trades Down As Q1 Loss Balloons, Company Reels In Construction, Expenses

Posted-In: Cannabis News Eurozone Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Conclave 2020 Dubbed The 'Rebels Of Davos'
4 Reasons To Buy Aurora Cannabis Stock
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$324.44
2.685
+ 0.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.62
0.0498
+ 0.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.60
0.06
+ 0.36%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.69
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga