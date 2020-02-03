Aurora Cannabis Receives EU GMP Certification For Bradford Site, Sales Suspension Lifted In Germany

Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) River production facility in Bradford, Ontario, has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certification, the Canadian cannabis company said Monday.

In addition to the EU GMP certification, Aurora announced that German regulators gave the company the required approval to restart sales after a December 2019 suspension on specific products.

Why It Matters For Aurora

The EU GMP certification of the Bradford site gives Aurora three licensed facilities in Canada. The site joins the Edmonton-headquartered brand's other two EU GMP-approved sites in Mountain View County, Alberta and Markham, Ontario.

Aurora has 10 licensed facilities in Canada altogether. The Aurora River facility is designed to serve large-scale production, with 17 grow rooms that can produce up to 28,000 kg per year.

Aurora said the latest achievement for the brand increased international medical market production capacity by 230%. The recent certification enables the company to allot additional dried flower and extracted products to the worldwide market.

"The EU GMP certification of our River facility further validates our strategy focused on purpose-built facilities, designed and constructed exclusively for the production of high-quality, pharmaceutical grade cannabis," CEO Terry Booth said in a statement.

In Germany, pharmacies have received instruction to begin selling Aurora products once again, the company said.

The stock was trading 4.77% higher at $1.98 at the time of publication Monday.

