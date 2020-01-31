Market Overview

New Cannabis Products: CBD-Infused Instant Coffee, Weed-Infused Red Wines And New Pet Products
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2020 3:17pm   Comments
As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Crazy Calm’s CBD-Infused Coffee

Crazy Calm launched a CBD-infused, organic instant coffee. CBD and coffee complement each other for a relaxing energy boost with no caffeine crash, the company explained.

Each box comes with 10 individual packets that can be instantly prepared when mixed with 8oz of (hot) water.

Each packet has 20mg of broad spectrum CBD, and no THC.

Foudner Matt Aaron told Benzinga, “I started brewing CBD coffee in January 2019 and loved the way it made me feel. I travel a lot and realized there wasn't an on-the-go version, so I decided to make one."

Viv&Oak’s Red Wines 

Viv&Oak announced the upcoming launch of its Shimmering Scarlett collection: cannabis-infused red wines, hitting shelves this February.

100% Zinfandel grapes have been de-alcoholized before being infused, resulting in notes of cherry, plum and blackberry.

After over two years in development, the bottles will be released in three dosing styles, giving consumers more choice on how to consume.

Like its Sparkling Rose collection, bottles are available in straight THC as well as a CBD and THC combination. New to the reds, and the market, a third bottle will consist of THCv, THC and CBD.

Each five-ounce serving contains just 16 calories and 3 grams of sugar. Onset may take effect as quickly as just ten minutes and may last for a few hours. 

“We want to offer our customers something truly unique, and with this release, we’re doing just that,” said Alana Burstein, founder and president of Viv&Oak.

“We strive to be on the edge of innovation, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with Doug’s Varin to bring THCv into the mix for this release. We hope to give our fans something new to try and fall in love with."

Veritas Pets

Veritas Farms Inc. (OTC: VFRM) has custom formulated a line just for pets: Veritas Pets.

The full spectrum hemp oil products are more than just CBD, so your pet can benefit from hemp oil 100% grown, extracted, and formulated right on its farm in Pueblo, Colorado. 

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “Our team has spent countless hours on this new product line, and we believe that our Veritas Pets products are superior to many of the CBD pet products you may see on the shelf. In addition, we now have plans to distribute these products to pet stores across the nation and we expect to announce additions to and expansion of the Veritas Pets product line in the coming months.”

Images courtesy of respective companies.

