Digital Consumer Resource 'CBD Validator' Launches With Top 100 CBD Products List

There is a new player in the CBD space, and it’s one that seeks to help consumers get informed and make more educated decisions when buying CBD products.

Meet CBD Validator an independent digital resource that rates CBD oils and tinctures. Each product receives a score based on how it meets key criteria outlined in a proprietary 50-point rating system. This rating system evaluates CBD products on:

a) source

b) price per dose

c) safety

d) quality

e) manufacturer’s transparency

CBD Validator does not take money from companies in the space.

“As this is a rapidly emerging space, still largely unregulated and lacking consistent laws state-to-state, consumers must rely on themselves to navigate through the CBD industry, which can be time consuming and confusing given the range of products available and general information and misinformation overload,” a company spokesperson said.

“We’re excited to launch CBD Validator, a much-needed resource for consumers and manufacturers alike to provide the public with more transparency in the CBD product industry,” said Dr. Robert Portman, CEO and founder of CBD Advanced Science.

The Top 100

CBD Validator’s rating system was developed by scientists, farmers, and extraction experts and has amassed a database of more than 1,300 CBD oil products, and is being updated daily. The company used it to come up with a Top 100 list of products.

Key findings include:

Many companies rated on CBD Validator, in addition to those that scored in the Top 100 list, have readily made changes or updates to their product and website information to further increase transparency -- a significant and direct impact on this industry.

The top product on the Top 100 list is Bravo Botanicals, a small company in Vermont, which shows that you don't have to be a big player or have a huge marketing budget in order to score well. The rating is based strictly on the product information provided by each manufacturer, which helps level the playing field in this space.

