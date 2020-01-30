About Protis Global's New Vertical, Focused On Placing Women On Corporate Cannabis Boards

Earlier this month, people solutions firm Protis Global announced the launch of a new vertical within its board placement practice, focused on placing women on the boards of cannabis companies.

Samantha Ford, senior vice president of business development for cannabis at Protis will be leading this vertical, while continuing to work on general cannabis placements.

“It was clear to me last year working with several companies for board roles that bringing diversity to the boardroom was critical and would be an important topic in 2020,” Ford told Benzinga. “And, cannabis in particular, is still this new frontier where many women CPG executives are interested in parlaying years of experience bringing it to a boardroom for a cannabis company, which would add tremendous value to the company and its shareholders.”

Photo by Javier Hasse.