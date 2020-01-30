Green Thumb Industries To Open Second Recreational-Only Dispensary In Illinois

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTC: GTBIF) announced Thursday it will open its 41st retail store in the nation and seventh in the state of Illinois on Jan. 31.

The company's Rise Joliet dispensary was the first adult-use only store to open in Illinois, where recreational cannabis became legal Jan. 1. The new store, Rise Quincy, will be the second. The store is located at 2703 Broadway St. in Quincy.

The company also manages recreational cannabis sales at Rise Canton, Rise Mundelein and 3C Joliet. The company’s other two retail stores in Illinois offer medical cannabis products to those with a valid license.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

“We’re thrilled to continue the momentum of the successful rollout of Illinois adult-use sales with the opening of Rise Quincy, the state’s second adult-use only store,” GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler said in a statement.

“GTI has served tens of thousands of customers since January 1 and we look forward to providing people in Illinois further access to well-being through the power of cannabis at our stores and via our branded products.”

The stock was down 2.29% at $9.58 at the time of publication Thursday.

Rendering courtesy of Green Thumb Industries.