Scotts Miracle-Gro Subsidiary Hawthorne Announces New, Eco-Friendly Grow Light, Spacesaver Partnership

The Hawthorne Gardening Company, a division of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG), introduced this week the Gavita 1700e LED light for indoor grow systems. Hawthorne says the lights are designed to make a sustainable approach to cultivation more accessible by reducing upfront and ongoing costs.

As the first Gavita fixture to be certified by the DesignLights Consortium (DLC), the 1700e is eligible for state and national rebates, potentially cutting upfront costs by as much as half. Hawthorne says the light is more efficient to operate on an ongoing basis as well, which makes it very appealing to growers looking to switch to LEDs.

Gavita, which has been making lighting fixtures for indoor agriculture for three decades, was acquired by Hawthorne in 2016.

Hawthorne also announced a partnership with Spacesaver Corporation, the leading high-density shelving manufacturer, to bundle Hawthorne tools and supplies with durable multi-tier benching. Hawthorne says these products will be designed to help indoor growers optimize the cultivation space they have regardless of building configuration.

“We built Hawthorne to help growers succeed in an incredibly exciting but complex and challenging market,” said Chris Hagedorn, senior vice president and general manager of Hawthorne. “These products will help growers become more efficient and reduce costs, both of which are critical to long term success.”