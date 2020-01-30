Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sproutly Subsidiary Obtains Canadian Flower Sales License In Q3
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Sproutly Subsidiary Obtains Canadian Flower Sales License In Q3

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTC: SRUTF) reported third-quarter financial results and operational highlights Wednesday.

Sproutly's wholly owned licensed cannabis producer Toronto Herbal Remedies obtained a Health Canada sales license for cannabis flower, according to the company. The license enables the subsidiary to sell dried cannabis flower products across Canada.

"Our third quarter saw us receive our Flower Sales Licence from Health Canada effective October 16, 2019. That was a key milestone for us as a Company, and we quickly followed that up by signing supply agreements with Alberta and New Brunswick,” CEO Keith Dolo said in a statement.

“We were able to execute on shipments to both provinces prior to the end of calendar 2019, providing adult recreational cannabis consumers in both provinces the opportunity to enjoy CALIBER’s craft, indoor-grown Berry White and Lemon Z strains.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

During the third quarter, Sproutly said it expanded its activities with a new production facility.

After the quarter ended, Toronto Herbal Remedies signed a supply agreement with Alberta’s only legal online adult-use cannabis store for its dried flower products under its premium cannabis brand Caliber. 

The company entered another supply agreement in the New Brunswick via Cannabis NB.

Sproutly said it made some management changes, reduced its staff and costs in an effort to reach positive cash flow.

Sproutly shares were down 0.35% at 14 cents at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

Sproutly Obtains Health Canada Flower Sales License, Launches Caliber Brand

The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement

Posted-In: Caliber Health Canada Toronto Herbal RemediesCannabis Earnings News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRUTF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.85
-0.0609
- 0.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.94
-0.0419
- 0.35%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$325.62
-1
- 0.31%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.10
0.01
+ 0.06%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga