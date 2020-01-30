Market Overview

Brytemap Presents Scout, A Handheld RFID Compliance Tool For Cannabis Cultivators, Dispensaries
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 9:03am   Comments
Cannabis oriented technology provider Brytemap announced Wednesday it has recently presented a new software solution called Scout.

The new solution was developed to make it easier for cannabis cultivators, processors, and dispensaries to use RFID for inventory audits and reconciliation.

"In the many conversations we've had with stakeholders in all areas of the industry, the thing we hear most consistently is that Metrc® compliance continues to be a challenge and priority," Bryan Lopez, Founder and CEO of Brytemap said in a statement. "We hear stories ranging from RFID tags being absentmindedly put in peoples' pockets, to substantial fines being assessed because a grower threw out a tag they believed to be damaged, or tags being applied to plants without having been assigned in Metrc®."

"Growers can better track plants, processors and dispensaries can prevent misplacing package tags, and everyone can stay in compliance much more easily," Lopez added.

'An Invaluable Resource': Snoop Dogg Becomes Seedo Brand Ambassador

Scout is created using Android-based technology, providing “up-to-the-minute plant inventory and reconciliation for operators in states utilizing Metrc.” It also enables a fast fix of compliance deviations, which if left unresolved could result in heavy fines.

Metrc is a portfolio company of Casa Verde Capital, the cannabis investment fund co-founded by Ted Chung, Karan Wadhera and Snoop Dogg, which offers tracking system that serves to monitor cannabis production.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

