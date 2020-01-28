Exclusive: Hemp Company EcoGen Closes $40M Funding Round

EcoGen Laboratories, a company focused on the manufacturing and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients and formulations, as well as private-label finished products in the United States, will announce later Tuesday it has closed a $40 million private placement with institutional investors.

“We are thrilled to announce the closing of our $40 million private placement,” Alexis Korybut, co-founder of EcoGen told Benzinga.

Korybut said the raise will be used to develop facilities, expand the company’s product offerings through research and development, and increase its marketing and sales efforts to widen the business’ global footprint.

“Through these expansions, our company will stay committed to providing the purest CBD on the market while also bringing new levels of innovation to the industry as a whole,” said Korybut.

The company also announced its revenue surpassed $80 million in 2019.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!