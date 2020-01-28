Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: Hemp Company EcoGen Closes $40M Funding Round
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: Hemp Company EcoGen Closes $40M Funding Round

EcoGen Laboratories, a company focused on the manufacturing and supplier of hemp-derived specialty ingredients and formulations, as well as private-label finished products in the United States, will announce later Tuesday it has closed a $40 million private placement with institutional investors.

“We are thrilled to announce the closing of our $40 million private placement,” Alexis Korybut, co-founder of EcoGen told Benzinga.

Korybut said the raise will be used to develop facilities, expand the company’s product offerings through research and development, and increase its marketing and sales efforts to widen the business’ global footprint.

“Through these expansions, our company will stay committed to providing the purest CBD on the market while also bringing new levels of innovation to the industry as a whole,” said Korybut.

The company also announced its revenue surpassed $80 million in 2019.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Posted-In: Cannabis News Financing Exclusives Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.69
-0.0499
- 0.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.81
-0.03
- 0.18%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.70
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$323.51
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga