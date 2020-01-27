Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CanEx Investment Summit In NY, Feb 18

Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse is going on a speaking tour once again in 2020, with confirmed spots at big events including SXSW in Austin, Texas; the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, Florida; and the NCIA's NorthEast Cannabis Business Conference in Boston, Massachussetts.

Javier's first stop will be New York, New York, where he'll be speaking at the CanEx Investment Summit, alongside top cannabis industry experts including:

Tyler Beurelein l Hypur l Chairman NCIA Banking & Financial Services Committee

Ross O'Brien l Bonaventure Equity

Stephane Toupin l Ridgetop Lighting

Wayne V. Isaacs l Green Stripe Naturals

Tahira Rehmatullah l T3 Ventures Advisory

Delano Seiveright l Special Advisor / Strategist Government of Jamaica

Lori-Ann Beausoleil l PwC

Roz McCarthy l Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana

T'Shura Gibbs l Zimmer & Co.

Cindy Lightbourne l Cannabis Licensing Authority Jamaica

About The CanEx Investment Summits

The CanEx Investment Summits bring together investors, bankers, lawyers, business owners, policymakers and healthcare professionals to offer unique insights into the legal cannabis industry and specifically to speak to investment opportunities. The events feature a range of subject matter oriented toward exposing investors to considering investments directly into businesses, equities and/or into funds that specialize in the industry.

Who Attends the Investment Summits?

Looking for insight into the cannabis (including hemp and CBD) markets? Want to better understand the investment landscape in the emerging Caribbean and LATAM markets? Are you interested in learning from operators and stakeholders of the opportunities and challenges from some of the leaders in the industry and hear specific investments being pitched.

Investment Pitches

Each event includes investment pitches from screened companies seeking to raise capital and panel discussions with seasoned investors speaking to the global opportunities and investor considerations for placing funds in the industry.

CanEx Investment Summits Schedule 2020