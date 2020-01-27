Market Overview

New York State Potential Legal Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
New Frontier Data  
January 27, 2020 8:51am   Comments
New York State Potential Legal Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new state budget including plans to legalize and tax adult-use cannabis.

  • The plan would create an Office of Cannabis Management for medical, adult-use and hemp programs, including international cannabis and hemp research through the state's university system.
  • In the fifth year of its medical cannabis program, New York treats nearly 113,000 certified patients, with projected annual sales exceeding $500 million by 2025.
  • The state has an estimated average of 1.6 million people who consume cannabis at least once a month, with 2.4 million who report consuming some at least once per year.
  • If NY legalizes cannabis for adult use in 2020, annual sales of adult-use cannabis are projected to surpass $2.4 billion by 2025.

