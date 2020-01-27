New York State Potential Legal Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new state budget including plans to legalize and tax adult-use cannabis.

The plan would create an Office of Cannabis Management for medical, adult-use and hemp programs, including international cannabis and hemp research through the state's university system.

In the fifth year of its medical cannabis program, New York treats nearly 113,000 certified patients, with projected annual sales exceeding $500 million by 2025.

The state has an estimated average of 1.6 million people who consume cannabis at least once a month, with 2.4 million who report consuming some at least once per year.

If NY legalizes cannabis for adult use in 2020, annual sales of adult-use cannabis are projected to surpass $2.4 billion by 2025.

